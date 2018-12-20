Ella Mae Reichert, 83, of St. James died on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018 at Mayo Clinic Health System

Ella Mae Reichert, 83, of St. James died on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018 at Mayo Clinic Health System – St. James. Memorial services will be 11 a.m, Friday, Jan. 11, 2019 at Sturm Funeral Home in St. James with Rev. Jim Renz officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Burial will be at a later date at Mt. Hope Cemetery in St. James. You may send the family condolences online at www.sturmfh.com. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in St. James.

Ella Mae Curry was born Oct. 5, 1935, to Sylvester and Gebka (Aden) Curry in Godahl. She was baptized on Oct. 20, 1935 and later confirmed on June 5, 1949 at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in St. James. Ella attended St. James High School and graduated on May 28, 1953. After graduation Ella started working as a teller at First National Bank. She met her soon to be husband Forrest Delmar ‘Forry’ Reichert while he was working in St. James for American Pipeline Co. in 1961. The couple married in Estherville, Iowa, on February 24, 1962. Ella and Forry made a home in St. James and on May 5, 1963 the happy couple welcomed their daughter Juanita into the world. Ella continued to work at First National Bank until 1968 when she and her family moved to Salt Lake City, Utah, then to Redwood City, Calif., before finally settling in San Jose, Calif. Ella was a homemaker who was involved in T.O.P.S. The club was involved in many activities, social gatherings and plays. She remained a homemaker and caregiver to her family until her husband’s passing in 1985. In 1987 Ella becomes a nanny for the Salinas family. The Salinas’ loved Ella and she loved them. So much so she remained in employment with them for 14 years until 2001 when she moved back home to Minnesota. In 2005 Ella and her brother Duane were the first to volunteer for the Mayo Clinic Volunteer program. She loved her volunteer work and staff at the clinic where she made many friends. She continued to volunteer until 2017. Ella enjoyed dancing, shopping, baking, cooking and spending time with her family. Especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter, Juanita Munning of Mankato; grandson, Theodore Trinidad and fiancée Brittany Deschene of Mankato and their children Dominic, Demika and Xavier Trinidad; grandson, Forrest Razo and fiancée Alicia Chute of St. James and their two children Sophia and Abel Razo; sister, Marilyn (Leland) Pierson of Trimont; sister-in-law, Theresa Curry of St. James; special son ,Arturo (Claudia) Lopez and their daughters Alicia and Maria of San Jose, Calif., special friend and family Karen, Kate, Scotty and Kristen Salinas of Logan, Utah and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, sister Beverly (Curry) Hewitt, brother Duane Curry and special friend and family Alexander Salinas.