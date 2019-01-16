Redwood Valley rolls to easy win over New Ulm

The Redwood Valley boys basketball team put an end to a two-game skid wit an 84-42 thumping of visiting New Ulm Monday night.

The Cardinals (6-5) were without the services of 1,000-point scorer Cole Woodford who is still in concnussion protocol but it didn’t matter as they rolled to an easy win over the Eagles (3-10).

Redwood Valley had a strong first half performance, scoring 47 points to lead by 23 at the break. The Cards showed nice balance with 12 players reaching the scoring column including four in double figures.

Leading the way was Bronson Smith who finished with 14 points, six rebounds and a blocked shot. Connor Josephson recorded a double-double and was just shy of a triple-double with 10 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, five steals and a blocked shot.

Colin Wells added 10 points, five rebounds and three assists and Carter Guetter had 10 points. Bryant Haas had eight points, five rebounds and two assists, Kyle Huhnerkoch added eight points, five rebounds and two assists and Brennan Sander had seven points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Michael Mace had five points, Josiah Hultquist had four points and two blocked shots, Winterhawk Old Rock added three points and Kyle Lechner had three points. Carson Woodford added two points, four rebounds and two blocked shots.

Redwood Valley 84, New Ulm 42

Cardinal scoring - Smith 14, Josephson 10, Wells 10, Guetter 10, Huhnerkoch 8, Hass 8, Sander 7, Mace 5, Hultquist 4, Old Rock 3, Lechner 3