United Way of Crookston Executive Director Lori Wagner, on behalf of the entire organization and its community partner agencies, would like to thank American Crystal Sugar Company for their matching funds.

Every year they run an “awesome” employee campaign, Wagner said, adding that she will do six “Tool Time Talks” with American Crsytal employees that help educate them on where every dollar they contribute will go.

Wagner also wants to thank every employee for every dollar they give to United Way.

“We serve 25 agencies where you can see your donations at work all through the year. We serve and support individuals, children, families and seniors,” Wagner said. “Your local United Way of Crookston is changing the way we address issues of hunger, homelessness, poverty, and mental health. We tackle the source, not just the symptoms, so we need your help to solve them for good. Thank you American Crystal for being such a wonderful community partner.”