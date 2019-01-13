The Redwood County EDA is hosting a free sales tax workshop Jan. 23, 2019 from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Redwood County Government Center Learning Center in Redwood Falls.

The public is invited to join experts from DM Hoffbeck, PLLC. for a workshop outlining the recent sales tax changes made by the Minnesota Department of Revenue.

What follows are items that will be covered:

• What is and is not subject to sales tax in Minnesota

• Generally as a seller in Minnesota most items are subject to state and local sales tax.

• Use tax is similar to sales tax and the rates are identical. When one buys online or in another state and use the product in Minnesota and the seller does not collect Minnesota sales tax, the buyer would owe a use tax

• The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in South Dakota v. Wayfair that physical presence is not required for sellers to be responsible for sales tax collection. Now all Minnesota sellers, regardless of their location, must collect state and local sales taxes based on the location of their customer.

• The small seller exception to collect Minnesota sales tax (100 sales shipped to Minnesota or 10 or more sales shipped to Minnesota totaling $100,000)

• Buyers in Minnesota should see a decrease in the amount of use tax they need to report. Invoices should continue to be monitored for sales or use tax calculations

• Sellers in Minnesota would have a more competitive edge with out of state/online businesses

• How other states are reacting to Wayfair

• Tax rate look up resource tools

• The new Redwood County tax effective April 2019

Those who have questions prior to Jan. 23, 2019 are encouraged to include them in their registration. Those questions will be forwarded to DM Hoffbeck for a more complete and specific answers and/or resources available.

This is a free workshop and is open to anyone who would be interested. Those planning to attend are asked to register before Jan. 23 by e-mailing Briana Mumme, Redwood County EDA director, at Briana_m@co.redwood.mn.us.

When arriving at the government center attendees are asked to park on the south side of the building and to enter through the learning center entrance.