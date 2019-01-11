On January 11, 2019, at approximately 7:59 a.m., the Renville County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call from a gas station/convenience store/auto repair shop in Fairfax. The 911 caller indicated that a person inside the office had been shot.



Subsequent information was received indicating that suspect had been disarmed and that the victim had been shot in the hand and face.



Upon arrival at the scene, responding officers immediately located and arrested the suspect, a 60-year-old male from Fairfax. The suspect was not an employee at the business.



The victim, a 55-year-old male employee of the business, had suffered a gunshot wound to the hand and face, was treated at the scene for his injuries and later flown to North Memorial Health in Robbinsdale. The male’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.



Officers and deputies remain at the scene and are continuing their investigation.



Agencies responding to the scene include the Renville County Sheriff’s Department, Fairfax Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Fairfax Fire and Ambulance, North Ambulance-Redwood Falls and North Air Care.



The suspect is being held in the Renville County Jail pending formal charges by the Renville County Attorney’s Office.