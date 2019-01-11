When it comes to knowledge, this year’s Montevideo Middle School Knowledge Bowl team has a lot of it, so much that they have won every competition they’ve been in!

When it comes to knowledge, this year’s Montevideo Middle School Knowledge Bowl team has a lot of it, so much that they have won every competition they’ve been in!

“The junior high team has been doing really well this year!” said Scott Soden, coach of the Junior High Knowledge Bowl team. “The kids are working hard and having a lot of fun.”

Meets are held at various schools in the region and usually have 18-24 teams competing with each other. The competitors are in 5th through 9th grade, and in teams they complete a 60-question written round, followed by four oral rounds of 45 questions each.

“One of our teams has finished first in every invitational so far this season, and also won first place at the Region 6 Sub-regional Tournament last Thursday,” said Soden. “This was our closest victory of the season with a margin of only five points over the 2nd place team.”

The students go back today (Thursday) to compete in the Region 6 and 8 Super-regional Tournament, and expect to face stiff competition from the best teams of the region.

After the super-regional tournament, they will continue to compete in invitationals until the beginning of February.

For more on this story and others pick up this week’s paper or subscribe today!