District 1B State Rep. Deb Kiel (R-Crookston) was officially sworn in as state representative on Tuesday, January 8 after taking the oath of office at the Capitol. This is her fifth term.

“It’s a privilege to represent the residents of District 1B in St. Paul, and I am grateful for the opportunity to continue working to find common sense solutions to the issues facing all Minnesotans,” Kiel said. “As always, I hope to receive your feedback and input throughout the session. It’s an honor to serve you.”

This session, Kiel will serve as the Republican Lead on the Health and Human Services Policy Committee. She has also been appointed to the following committees: Ethics, State Government Finance Division, Long-Term Care Division, and Agriculture and Food Finance and Policy Division.