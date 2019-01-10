Pro-Line 3 group delivers letter Thursday.

A group of Line 3 supporters including elected officials, business leaders, and members of the community Thursday morning at 10 a.m. personally delivered a letter to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. According to Minnesota 4 L3, the letter is signed by more than 2,500 Minnesotans, several labor unions, and dozens of elected officials.



The Line 3 supporters are asking Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan to drop the appeal of the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission approval of Line 3 and direct state agencies to finalize the permits.



Among local and area representatives to sign the letter include Crookston Area Chamber & Visitors Bureau Executive Director Terri Heggie, District 4 Polk County Commissioner Joan Lee. The letter is also signed by District 1B State Rep. Deb Kiel of Crookston and District 1 State Sen. Mark Johnson of East Grand Forks.



