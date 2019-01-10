The Sting Basketball team won their first game of the season Friday night when they won a narrow match against MACCRAY. The final score was 71 to 67. The Wolverines attempted a late come-back towards the end the second half, but a strong defense from the Sting rebuffed those attempts.

YME had a nine-point lead with less than remaining before the Wolverines made their comeback attempt.

For the Sting, Bennett Knapper led with 20 points. Jahrell Ishmon added 18 points for YME. Carter Sneller scored an additional 11 points plus 15 rebounds.

MACCRAY was led by a stellar 25-point performance from Brady Kienitz.

MACCRAY 29 38 — 67

YME 36 35 — 71

YELLOW MEDICINE EAST: Korstad 1-2 0-2 2, Knapper 5-18 8-8 20, Sneller 4-15 2-6 11, Ishmon 5-11 8-11 18, Johnson 5-9 0-2 10, D. Anderson 5-9 0-0 10. REBOUNDS: MACCRAY 28; Yellow Medicine East 47 (Sneller 15, Johnson 12). STEALS: MACCRAY 8; Yellow Medicine East 7 (Sneller 3). BLOCKS: MACCRAY 1; Yellow Medicine East 1. FOULS: MACCRAY 21 (Jaenisch); Yellow Medicine East 19 (Sneller). TURNOVERS: MACCRAY 12; Yellow Medicine East 24.

The Sting weren’t able to duplicate this victory in their match against Renville County West Tuesday night. The eventually lost the high-scoring game 89 to 70.

Jahrell Ishmon led the Sting during the match, scoring a total of 26 points and getting four rebounds. Bennett Knapper scored and additional 12 points.

The Wolverines were led by Riley Ashburn who scored an impressive 28 points with an additional eight steals and five rebounds. He was closely trailed by Justin Schrupp, who added 25 points to MACCRAY’s victory. Schrupp also had 11 rebounds and eight assist.

YME (1-7) 28 42 — 70

RCW (5-5) 36 53 — 89

YELLOW MEDICINE EAST - Scoring: Elliott Korstad 2, Bennett Knapper 12, Carter Sneller 4, Angel Jimenez 6, Jahrell Ishmon 26, Hunter Johnson 10, Dalton Anderson 8, Chetwin Ishmon 2 ... 3-point shots: Knapper 3, J Ishmon 3 ... Rebound leader: Sneller 4, J Ishmon 4, Anderson 4 ... Assist leader: Sneller 5 ... Steal leader: Sneller 3

RENVILLE COUNTY WEST - Scoring: Jaime Castillo 6, Connor Aalderks 4, Axel Zaragoza 2, Riley Ashburn 28, Justin Schrupp 25, Brenden Alstead-Nelson 2, Tyler Rice 10, Jaden Kolker 3, Zachary Rice 9... 3-point shots: Schrupp 3 ... Rebound leader: Schrupp 11, Ashburn 5 ... Assist leader: Schrupp 8, Castillo 5 ... Steal leader: Ashburn 8