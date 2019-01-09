Fink erupts for 43 points as Springfield holds off Redwood Valley 90-83

Erasing a double-digit first half deficit, the Springfield Tigers rallied in the second half to defeat host Redwood Valley 90-83 Monday night in a non-conference boys basketball showdown.

The Cardinals (5-4) kept the high-flying Tigers (8-1) in check in the first half, taking a 39-33 lead into the break. In the second half, however, the dynamic duo of Isaac Fink and Decker Scheffler took over as the Tigers – ranked second in Class ‘A’ – scored 57 second-half points to end the Cards four-game winning streak.

Fink knocked down five three-point shots, was 16-of-22 from the charity stripe and finished with a school record 43 points, 22 rebounds and three assists. Scheffler also buried five three-pointers and would finish with 29 points, nine rebounds and an assist.

The Tigers shot just 30 percent in the first half but increased that to 50 percent in the second.

Redwood Valley standout Cole Woodford tried to keep the Cards close, finishing with six three-pointers on the way to a team-high 33 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Bronson Smith added 12 points, three rebounds and three assists, and Connor Josephson added 11 points, five rebounds and four assists. Bryant Haas chipped in with eight points and five boards off the bench, Carter Guetter added six points and two assists, Michael Mace had five points and Kyle Huhnerkoch had five points and four boards.

The Cards shot 44 percent from the floor in the first half but just 38 percent in the second and were 14-of-20 from the charity stripe.

Redwood Valley will regroup and look to stay unbeaten in Big South Conference play with a home game Thursday against Jackson County Central and host New Ulm Monday night.

Springfield 90, Redwood Valley 83

Cardinal scoring - Woodford 33, Smith 12, Josephson 11, Haas 8, Guetter 6, Mace 5, Huhnerkoch 5, Sander 3

Tiger scoring - Fink 43, Scheffler 29, N. Hovland 6, Kretsch 4, I. Hovland 2, Leonard 4