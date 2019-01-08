Brienna Gonzales was sentenced to ten years of probation, but avoided further jail time in a sentencing hearing in Watonwan County Court on January 8.

Gonzales pleaded guilty to 4th-degree criminal sexual contact on November 20, 2018. The crime occurred in the fall of 2017, when Gonzales worked as a paraprofessional at the Red Rock Ridge Learning Center in Windom. The victim was a student there.

The probation has many conditions, including no contact with minor males, abstaining from alcohol and other controlled substances, and registering as a predatory offender, along with other normal probation requirements.

It was announced in testimony that Gonzales was in an abusive relationship at the time of the crime. She has since gotten out of that relationship and is engaged to be married. Gonzales apologized to the court during the sentencing hearing. The prosecution commended Gonzales for taking responsibility for the crime. If Gonzales successfully completes her probation, she will only have to serve two days in jail, which she already has. A successful probation will also keep a felony conviction off her record.