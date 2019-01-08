Dr. William Gold and Dr. Jerry Hall both graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Dentistry in June 1956.

Dr. Gold is also a Redwood Falls High School graduate from the Class of 1950.

One of his classmates was Margaret Austbo, who married Dr. Hall in June 1956.

Dr. Gold married JoAnn Brandt, a Hamline University graduate, in August 1956. She lived on a farm in the Clements area.

Dr. Gold practiced dentistry in the office of Dr. Steve Inglis in Redwood Falls in 1956 and 1959. Dr. and Mrs. Gold and their two small sons moved to Great Falls, Mont. in December 1959. Dr. Gold practiced dentistry there until he retired in 2001.

Dr. Hall practiced dentistry in South St. Paul. His wife, Margaret, served on the school board there.

Dr. Gold and JoAnn purchased a cabin on the Clearwater River about 50 yards downstream from Lake Inez. The cabin is about 60 miles from Missoula, Mont.

Dr. Gold met Dr. Hall in Missoula June 22, 2018, and he flew back to South St. Paul June 25.

Dr. Gold, who is 85, delivered the Redwood Gazette on Second, Third and Fourth streets in Redwood Falls as a youth. A steady diet of conservative editorials by then editor, Scott Schoen, left Gold with a permanent penchant for conservatism.