Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to all!

The City is so fortunate to have the many volunteers that serve on her boards and commissions. We were able to thank those folks the other evening at the Event Center, with a dinner and entertainment. It was a delightful evening that gave us the opportunity to express appreciation to all those who serve.

As we are on the precipice of 2019, we look ahead to all the new year has in store for us. I see two challenges that stand out today that we will need to face. The first deals with the future of Little Sprouts Learning Center. A number of months ago, day care parents came to the EDA asking for help. They were notified by Tri-Valley (who sponsored the day care and the migrant program) that they were going to close the day care in a couple weeks. These parents frantically searched for day care, but could not find any openings. They were asking for City sponsorship, leadership, and financial backing to keep the day care operating. The long and short of Tri-Valley’s withdrawal meant an end to their financial support of the program, as well as the use of their building.

The EDA wasn’t sure what to do, but recognized the tremendous need for day care in our community. Parents of day care age children are simply unable to find enough day care to cover all the children needing care. So, with reluctance, the EDA stepped in to help. They have financially helped the program, and have provided some business and leadership assistance.

But, now what? The daycare will need to find a new home by this summer. The state requirements for such a facility are challenging and expensive. On the other hand, our employers need employees who can be free to work.

Add to the mix that some of our community’s home day care providers are talking out loud about retiring. What should the City’s role in all this be? If not the City, who provides the leadership and financial support to address this growing need? We may call a special meeting of community and business leaders, along with parents, to address this perplexing challenge.

A second matter the Council and PUC will be addressing at the beginning of 2019 is the hiring of a new City Manager. Whoever the new manager is, they’re going to have a large learning curve over the next year. The City of Sleepy Eye has a lot of moving parts.