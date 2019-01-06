Officials from the Salvation Army of Redwood County are expressing their appreciation to the community for its generous contributions of both time and money during the 2018 kettle drive.

Very dedicated volunteers at each of the locations spent countless hours ringing the bell, many times just showing up whenever their schedule permitted in an effort to fill the empty slots.

More than $16,000 was donated to help the residents of Redwood County.

The public can take pleasure in knowing that those gifts will keep working locally for the Salvation Army all through the year. Local contributions are a shining example of the true spirit of Christmas.

Last year, more than 175 vouchers were written to help families in crisis. Assistance went to help with food, clothing, rent, utilities and emergency shelter right here in Redwood County.

Salvation Army officials expressed thanks to Walmart and Tersteeg’s for allowing the Salvation Army to receive donations from their customers at their stores.

Because of everyone who was willing to give of their time to help with this annual project, the Salvation Army is able to raise funds to help individuals in times of need 365 days a year across Redwood County.

