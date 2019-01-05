The Lady Knights extended their overall record to 10-2 on the season with dominating victories over GHEC/ML/T and BLHS Thursday and Friday night.

Knights 75

GHEC/ML/T 58

The holiday break had commenced and the Knights girls basketball team was anxious to get back on the court Thursday night in Northrup. The Knights defeated GHEC/ML/T 75-58. The Knights got off to a fast start, quickly building a big lead in the first half and never looked back.

The Knights held a large 41-22 lead at halftime and held a 20-point lead throughout the second half.

Coach Bruce Woitas was pleased with his team’s performance coming out of the holiday break. “It was nice to get back to playing a game after a long lay off,” he said.

The Knights were led by Madison Mathiowetz’s 21 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, and three steals. Sydney Windschitl added 17 points and seven rebounds with four steals.

Knights 72

BLHS 38

The Knights were right back on the hardwood as they traveled to Hector to take on the Mustangs Friday night to conclude their back-to-back debut of the new calendar year.

St. Mary’s came out on top with a dominating 72-38 victory over Buffalo Lake/Hector/Stewart.

Coach Woitas was once again very pleased with his team’s fast start and their strength in not looking back once they got out to a big lead by keeping the foot on the gas pedal. “We came out strong and never looked back. It was good to start out with back to back games, we played really well at times.”

St. Mary’s was led by Madison Mathiowetz who finished with 28 points and five rebounds. Mathiowetz shot 86.7% from the field shooting 13 for 15. Sydney Windschitl scored 17 points and Cassie Heinrichs chipped in 11.

The Knights are now 10-2 overall on the season while carrying a conference record of 6-1. The Lady Knights host GFW Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. and travel to Lamberton Thursday night to face off with Red Rock Central.