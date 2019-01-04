Children experience traumatic events.

That is the reality, and at times that traumatic event is the result of abuse or some other crime experience. In the past when a child reported being a crime victim the process of finding out what happened to the child could have meant speaking to as many as 10 different people in 10 different settings. From law enforcement to medical staff, the child would tell the story of what happened over and over again creating another level of trauma in their lives.

In Redwood County a program was created that offers a more collaborative approach to working with a child who has been a victim. Known as the Redwood County Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC), the program was established in 2011.

According to Sarah Reynolds, CAC coordinator, the model is about providing a multi-disciplinary team approach to the process of interviewing a child who has reported a crime.

The CAC works with law enforcement, child protection services, the courts, medical professionals and the county attorney’s office through an interview process to hear the account of what happened.

Reynolds, who took over the role as coordinator this past April, said the CAC exists to assist children under the age of 17 who have been the victims of crimes, and it utilizes a trained forensic interview process when communicating with the child in question.

Past interviews may have happened in police stations in interview rooms that were not necessarily child-friendly, while the CAC facility has been set up to offer a more comfortable environment for the child as they are being interviewed.

While the forensic interviewer is interacting with the child, others who may have conducted their own interviews in the past are observing the interview. A communication system allows those observing to pose questions that the forensic interviewer can then ask.

Tiffani Lebert serves as the forensic interviewer for the Redwood County CAC, and in that role she is able to interview a child who has experienced physical or sexual abuse, neglect or has witnessed a crime. Recorded interviews then become evidence during a trial.

Lebert has received specialized interview protocol training for the role as established by the National Children’s Alliance. She earned certification after completing a 40-hour basic interview course through First Witness in Duluth, and she will be participating in advanced training through the Cornerhouse program this coming April.

One of the initial challenges the CAC experienced was not having enough funding to offer a full-timed forensic interviewer.

Added funding has meant Lebert serves in that role full-time, and the CAC was also able to hire an advocate for 30 hours per week. Desiree Otto serves in that position, and in the role of advocate she is the first person a family will meet when they come to the CAC.

Otto welcomes and orients families who come to the CAC, and also offers crisis intervention and support counseling for the family as a whole. In the role of advocate Otto also provides education and awareness of resources that are available in the community.

The advocate assists with orders for protection and harassment restraining orders. They often accompany families at court hearings, acts as a liaison between families and agencies, such as social services, law enforcement, probation, the court system and others.

The advocate may provide assistance to victims and their families by being with them during trials. Otto may also represent the family in the courtroom during the trial if being there is just too difficult for them. As an interview of a child is taking place, the advocate will often work with the family to ensure they are comfortable with what is happening.

Reynolds serves in the administrative role for the CAC, and one of her primary roles is helping to secure the funding that is needed for the program to continue. Grant funding allowed for the employment of a coordinator in 2015 as the CAC began to expand its services.

The CAC is 100 percent grant funded, with grants provided by the Office of Justice Programs, the United Way of Southwest Minnesota and the Otto Bremer Foundation.

According to Reynolds, the Redwood County Board of Commissioners has also made a commitment to providing funding for the CAC in 2019. Reynolds expressed her appreciation to those organizations which have invested in the CAC.

She also is responsible for the budget and operations of the center and works in conjunction with other agencies to ensure the CAC is best serving the children, families and its partners, Reynolds also communicates with others to let them know about the services available through the CAC.

In addition to working with cases in Redwood County, the CAC is providing assistance for cases in Lac qui Parle, Chippewa, Yellow Medicine, Renville, Lyon, Brown and Nobles counties. There are also five other counties in the region that have expressed interest in utilizing the CAC.

The CAC is seeing the number of its cases increase, as it interviewed 45 children in 2017, and as of Dec. 1, 2018, the CAC in Redwood County has conducted 79 interviews.

Reynolds said the thing that has had the biggest impact on her is hearing from grateful parents and grandparents whose children and grandchildren are being interviewed in a safe, child-friendly environment, because when something similar happened to them as a child or to a family friend the experience was very scary.

“Our goal is to reduce the trauma the child faces and creates a safe place to tell his or her story,” explained Reynolds, adding it also serves as a resource for the whole family providing support for all of them as they heal from whatever traumatic event they are experiencing.

Ultimately, said Reynolds, the goal would be to work themselves out of a job, but the numbers indicate the need for the CAC, which is currently housed in the Redwood County courthouse in Redwood Falls, is very real.

“I believe in this program and how we are making a difference in these children’s lives,” said Reynolds. “I think this is a program that our entire community can be proud of and support.”

According to Reynolds, the Redwood County CAC is currently working toward accreditation with the National Children’s Alliance. There are 10 standards the CAC must have in place before it can apply for accreditation, and once those standards are in place it takes approximately one year to go through the application process.

One of the tasks it must still do is to partner with a medical provider who would then offer forensic medical exams for the children being served by the CAC. Currently that service does not exist locally, and so the CAC is referring cases to St. Paul.

“This is an additional burden the families face when dealing with a crisis,” said Reynolds, adding the hope is to have that partnership in place within the next few months. Once accreditation has been achieved, the CAC will be required to be renewed every three years.

Working in a setting where children have experience traumatic events is not a very pleasant one, but Reynolds, Lebert and Otto firmly believe they are making a difference.

“For us it is all about the victories,” said Reynolds.

To learn more about the CAC, visit www.co.redwood.mn.us.