The Montevideo School District recently received the results of an online school survey which the community was invited to participage in earlier this fall.

The Montevideo School District recently received the results of an online school survey which the community was invited to participage in earlier this fall. ICS Consulting Services was hired by the district to conduct the survey, and they reported that a total of 323 people participated in the survey.

“The information gathered so far has been the online survey, combined with the information from the demographic and enrollment study performed last spring, the educational adequacy study done last spring, the facility assessment done over the summer and early fall which provided a detailed description of the district’s structural, mechanical and electrical systems and the staff and community listening sessions,” said Montevideo Schools Super­intendent Dr. Luther Heller. “All of this data is currently being presented to and evaluated by the Facility Planning Committee, which is a committee whose membership includes administrators, board members, teachers and community members. In addition to the planning committee, there are five subcommittees that are also reviewing the information. Four of the subcommittees represent the four attendance centers and one is representative of the community. The role of each subcommittee is to analyze the data from their various perspectives and provide feedback to the planning committee.

“At this time,” continued Heller, “the facility planning committee has met twice and the subcommittees have met once. They are scheduled to meet again during the week of January 7th and will meet two or three times during January and possibly early February.”

For more on this story and others pick up this week’s paper or subscribe today!