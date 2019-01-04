A special city council meeting was held last Wednesday, Dec. 26. to discuss two important agenda items that needed to be acted on quickly.

A special city council meeting was held last Wednesday, Dec. 26. to discuss two important agenda items that needed to be acted on quickly.

The first was the Settlement Agreement and Escrow Agreement with Steven J. Williams Family Trust. At a public meeting on Dec. 5 at the American Legion in Montevideo, it was announced that the estate of the late Steven J. Williams had generously donated $2.8 million to the Montevideo Veterans Home Project.

At Wednesday’s meeting, Council President Marvin Garbe announced that the amount of the Williams donation to the Veterans Home Project had been increased to $2,937,328.30.

.embed-container { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; height: 0; overflow: hidden; max-width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; }

A motion was made and unanimously approved to accept and sign the Settlement Agreement. Another motion was made and unanimously approved to accept and sign the Escrow Agreement.

The other item up for consideration was an offer of a contract for Interim City Manager services from Richard Almich of Le Sueur.

The need for an interim manager arose earlier in December when former Montevideo City Manager Steve Jones abruptly tendered his resignation and Assistant City Manager Angela Steinbach accepted a position as Director of Yellow Medicine County.

For more on this story and others pick up this week’s paper or subscribe today!