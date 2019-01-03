One person was transported to Riverview Health after a two-car accident across from Crookston High School Wednesday.

Multiple first responders including police, fire, and EMT were called to Fisher Avenue and Widman Lane at approximately 3:20 p.m. on a report that a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by a juvenile male from Crookston, collided with a 2006 Ford Freestar driven by Anna Buegler of Crookston.

Buegler was transported to Riverview via ambulance.

A citation was issued for failure to yield.