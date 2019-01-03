The final step in what has been a year in the making is now complete as Redwood Area Hospital is officially Carris Health - Redwood.

Final agreements have been signed by officials from the City of Redwood Falls, Carris Health and CentraCare Health selling the Redwood Area Hospital to Carris Health, commencing Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019.

“We are stronger together as Carris Health - Redwood,” said Bryan Lydick, Carris Health - Redwood administrator. “We are excited to begin 2019 providing our community with the best care possible as a stronger network of care delivery.”

What to expect

Patients can expect to see an immediate change in the name on their bills from Redwood Area Hospital to Carris Health - Redwood. At the hospital, pavilion and Seasons hospice house, phones will be answered as Carris Health - Redwood. The complete switch in name and branding of the hospital will evolve through the coming months.

“Throughout 2019 the community can expect to see Redwood Area Hospital transitioning to become Carris Health - Redwood,” said Lydick, “but rest assured, you’ll receive the same exceptional healthcare you’ve come to expect from the same healthcare providers you know and trust.”

Along with the transfer of ownership to Carris Health comes a commitment to bring both the hospital and clinic together under one roof in a new medical campus.

The site for the new Carris Health - Redwood campus was announced in December, located east of St. John School on County Road 24. The building project is anticipated to break ground in the spring with completion in 2021.