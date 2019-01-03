Editor's column

I heard a little bit of a quote from Martha Stewart on the radio the other day. I can’t remember what station or why they were talking about her, but what Martha said was something like, “Why not be optimistic about 2019?”

That was just what I needed to hear. It was just what I needed to think about.

I have not been optimistic about the partial shutdown of the federal government. I worry about the government workers who may miss a paycheck and the problems that could cause for them. I’ll try to think optimistically and hope that President Trump and the House and Senate members are also concerned about the workers and will come to an agreement on spending for border security. It is a complicated topic, but I will try to be optimistic that they all have good intentions as they work on a solution.

Another thing I’m thinking about is the change coming to Sleepy Eye in 2019. We will have a new city manager in a few months. It is my opinion that Mark Kober has done a very good job as our city manager. But, when he came to Sleepy Eye he had to learn about the community, all the city departments, and city finance in Minnesota. I should be optimistic that our city council will choose a person who will successfully do the same.

And, what about the weather? We can’t do anything about it, so let’s try a positive attitude. Why not be optimistic about the weather in 2019? I say, let’s just expect better weather. We can always start over, and expect improvement, after each bad weather event!