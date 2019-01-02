Last May Sara Oberloh of Redwood Falls earned her license as a certified public accountant (CPA).

As of Jan. 1, 2019 she has been brought on as a partner and half owner of what is now known as Dennis Oberloh, LTD in Redwood Falls.

According to Dennis Oberloh, a name change will also occur in the new year to Oberloh and Oberloh, LTD.

Sara, who started working for her dad in high school, graduated from RVHS and earned a degree in accounting from St. Cloud State University. In 2010, she earned a Masters degree in accounting as well.

Sara has been working full-time for her dad for a number of years, adding her plan had always been to come back and work in her hometown.

Dennis Oberloh first came to Redwood Falls in 1986. Dennis said he and a friend would often meet in Redwood Falls and they would spend time in Ramsey Park. The city began to draw in Dennis, and when an opportunity arose for him to become part of the community he took it buying out the business owned in town by George McWilliams.

As a CPA, Sara is now able to perform additional functions, including signing off on reports.

While the office of Oberloh and Oberloh, LTD provides a variety of services, such as tax preparation and payroll for businesses, one of the primary roles that it has filled over the years is conducting audits for municipalities.They serve a number of communities throughout the region.

As the year comes to an end, Dennis said what is known as the “field work” for those audits begins, as they travel from community to community performing that task.

Dennis said he could not be more proud to know his daughter has achieved her certification as a CPA and opted to stay at home and work for the family business.

Sara said she enjoys accounting, adding while the numbers stay the same the tasks vary from day to day.

“There is constantly something different on my plate,” she said.

For CPAs the training never ends, as the codes and processes handed down to them are always training. Dennis said they are required to put in 120 hours of continuing education every three years in order to maintain their licensing.

To learn more about the company and the services it provides, visit its Web site at www.oberlohcpa.com.