Two people were transported to RiverView Hospital New Year’s Eve morning after a two-vehicle accident on Highway 2 between Crookston and Fisher. All parties were wearing seatbelts and alcohol was not involved.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a 1999 Buick Park Avenue driven by Jerome James John Hermann, 45, of Crookston was on the shoulder of east-bound Highway 2 when he attempted to cross the highway and was broadsided by a 2018 Ford Van driven by Joshua Scott Senske, 21, of West Fargo.

Hermann and passenger Ellen Kay Simmons, 44, of Crookston were taken to RiverView with non-life threatening injuries. Senske and Hermann’s other passenger, Felicia Kay Durham, 23, of Crookston had no injuries.

Road conditions were listed as snowy and icy, and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.