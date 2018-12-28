Earlier this fall, the Montevideo School District commissioned ICS Consulting to study the current needs of the district and the condition of its facilities in order to come up with a plan for the future of the district.

Earlier this fall, the Montevideo School District commissioned ICS Consulting to study the current needs of the district and the condition of its facilities in order to come up with a plan for the future of the district. Part of the process involved holding a series of Listening Session Workshops, which involved school administration, staff, students, and the community. ICS recently presented their results to the district.

The results of the Sanford Education staff prioritization results yielded 10 votes to a smaller student/teacher ratio and a new auditorium and updated facilities; eight votes toward more space and parent involvement/accountability; seven votes toward a new early learning center and safety/security; six votes toward green space and playgrounds and before/after school daycare; five votes toward expanding the music and arts programs and better staff pay; four votes toward technology and quality teacher recruitment/retention; three votes toward extracurricular activities; and two votes toward more storage, a new pool, and communication.

The Ramsey Elementary staff prioritization results yielded 12 votes toward parent/student accountability and a smaller student/teacher ratio; 11 votes toward staff recruitment/retention and more SPED support; nine votes toward classroom supplies; eight votes toward up-to-date curriculum and larger classrooms; seven votes toward a new elementary school and safety; six votes toward curriculum choices and a new performing arts stage; five votes to staff training; three votes toward better staff pay and teacher collaboration/breakout space; and one vote toward more gym space.

