Be sure not to miss your Saturday, Dec. 29 Valley Shopper, which includes a 24-page special supplement that takes a look back on the top news and sports and best photos that appeared on the pages of the Crookston Daily Times.

The annual project is led by Times Assistant Editor Jess Bengtson and is supported by Times and Valley Shopper advertisers.

Thanks for the support, and everyone have a safe, happy, successful and memorable 2019!