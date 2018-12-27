Sleepy Eye Elementary School students collected more than 1,000 items and over $200 for the food shelf.

Sleepy Eye Elementary School students continued their tradition of collecting for the Sleepy Eye Food Shelf with their annual Giving Tree project. They collected more than 1,000 items and over $200. On Friday, Dec. 21, the students enthusiastically carried the donations out the front door of the school to pack the truck for delivery to the food shelf. Then the students and staff enjoyed Christmas Karaoke in the gym before school let out for the holidays!