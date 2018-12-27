Crookston is included on the trail route, established in 1998

While many of Minnesota’s bird species have migrated south for the winter, members of the Pine to Prairie International Birding Trail committee have been hard at work preparing for a successful birding season to take off in 2019.

“New promotional materials and website, together with additional community partners and birding sites contribute to a more robust spring birding season,” said Cleone Stewart, Detroit Lakes Tourism Director.

The group launched an enhanced website, MnBirdTrail.com, to meet the growing interests of birders worldwide.

Since birders often navigate using their smartphones, they will find the new site mobile friendly. It includes GPS navigation, embedded google mapping to locate the 51 viewing sites, and links to eBird Tracker for the latest trail sightings. Minnesota’s Pine to Prairie Birding Trail combined with Manitoba’s Pine to Prairie Birding Trail for a total of 500-miles from West Central Minnesota northward through Winnipeg to Hecla Island in the Interlake region of Manitoba.

A new user-friendly birding map will be available in January. The new map folds down to a manageable and more portable resource than the previous brochure. It highlights community partners and cross-references habitats and biomes with birding sites on the map. A digital edition will also be available on the website for downloading.

A new chart indexes each site so birders know which birds they could look for depending on the birder’s location. The maps are available at the nine community partners and Minnesota Welcome Centers throughout the state.

Red Lake Falls and Warren recently joined Crookston and Kittson County as new associate community partners. These communities have committed to providing resources and hospitality to birders.

With the six other partners, birding opportunities are greatly expanded in Northwest and Central Minnesota. While not directly on Highway 59, they are within the corridor defined by the geography of this trail.

And finally, the review and addition of six more birding sites along the trail incorporates new “modified” habitats – wastewater treatment ponds, water impoundments, a marina, city and county parks – all known to be good birding sites.

The MN DNR Nongame Wildlife Program staff carefully vetted the nominated sites to ensure they meet the trail’s criteria for bird variety and site accessibility.

Minnesota’s trail was founded in 1998 and added the Canadian partnership in 2009.

Together, cities, counties, states, provinces and countries work together to encourage birding in this ecologically rich region of vast lakes, wetlands, aspen parklands, conifer and deciduous forests, and prairies.

From the border connection, Minnesota’s Pine to Prairie Birding Trail travels south from Warroad to Roseau, then along U.S. Highway 59 through Thief River Falls, Detroit Lakes, Pelican Rapids and Fergus Falls.

The trail provides wildlife tourism opportunities where public lands are identified for their exceptional wildlife viewing opportunities.

Manitoba’s Pine to Prairie Birding Trail travels northward from the Minnesota border to 24 sites including the Tall Grass Prairie Preserve, Whiteshell and Hecla-Grindstone Provincial Parks, Oak Hammock Marsh Wildlife Management Area and Interpretive Center, the world famous Narcisse Snake Dens and Delta Marsh.

The trail also touches on the City of Winnipeg, where visitors can find a remarkable array of birds along Fort Whyte Alive’s extensive network of paths and wetlands.

Minnesota’s Pine to Prairie Birding Trail was established in 1998, and is a collaborative effort of tourism agencies (in Crookston, Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Kittson County, Pelican Rapids, Red Lake Falls, Roseau, Thief River Falls, Warroad, Warren), the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the US Fish & Wildlife Service, Explore Minnesota and the Minnesota Ornithologists Union.