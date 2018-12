Postponement Notices

For up to date road conditions please check:http://www.511mn.org/

Please check ahead with other events before heading out as well.

Delays/Cancellations:

Montevideo American Legion 12/27 potato bar postponed to 1/3.

CCMH Milan Clinic Location CLOSED 12/27

Montevideo WIC Clinic Scheduled for 12/27 MOVED to 1/3/2019

TEAM UNITED WRESTLING: Canceled 12/26 & 12/27

TEAM UNITED WRESTLING: Tentative 12/28

Updated: 12/27/18 at 8:03 a.m.