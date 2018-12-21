Facing an immediate need to hire an Interim City Manager, the Montevideo City Council discussed their options at Monday evening’s council meeting.

Facing an immediate need to hire an Interim City Manager, the Montevideo City Council discussed their options at Monday evening’s council meeting. Current Interim City Manager Angie Steinbach will assume her new duties as Yellow Medicine County Director on Jan. 7, 2019.

The council considered hiring a consulting firm, Herreid & Associates Consulting, Inc., Climate Assessment services to perform a Phased Climate Assessment in light of the numerous transitions within the city organization.

City staff believes that by beginning a process before a new city manager is hired, that person will be better able to address the city’s ongoing objectives.

Herreid & Associates would create a questionnaire and interview city personnel to garner feedback on the current workplace environment and how recent changes have impacted staff and management. Then, an action plan that identifies issues will be developed and implemented to address any issues. Future needs would also be identifies along with strategic intent and ongoing objectives. Herreid & Associates would provide documentation of results.

After discussion, the council unanimously voted to accept the proposal for services from Herreid & Associates.

The council also considered Interim City Manager Services Proposals. City staff has been working with the League of Minnesota Cities to identify individuals who are open to providing Interim City Manager services for Montevideo. The city has received proposals from Rick Almich of Le Sueur and William P. Lavin, former city Manager of Granite Falls.

Staff wishes to appoint an Interim City Manager at the next council meeting on Jan. 7, 2019, to ensure a smooth transition. To that end, the council decided to set up a phone interview with Rick Almich.

In other items on the agenda, there was only one item on the consent agenda. The council considered verified claims in the amount of $1,129,245.45 for the period ending Dec. 14, 2018. The payment of verified claims was approved.

The meeting was opened for a public hearing for the reassessment of 418 S. 3rd St., which was previously tax forfeited property by Chippewa County. To reassess the parcel, a public hearing was set by the council giving due notice to the affected property owner.

The property owner was not at the meeting so the public hearing was closed. A resolution adopting the reassessment roll was unanimously adopted.

In general business, Mike Amborn of Rodeberg and Berryman, Inc. spoke to the council about 2019 improvements. Recommended projects include: railroad crossing/depot sidewalks (estimated cost of $116,000); Park Avenue repair/mill overlay 3rd St. to 5th or 6th St. ($120,000); 2nd St. Black Oak Ave. to Lincoln Ave./1st St. ($516,000); and miscellaneous alley improvements ($15,000).

