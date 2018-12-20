Emergencies don’t take a holiday.

The American Red Cross urgently needs blood donors to make an appointment now to give and help ensure patients can get the treatment they need at a moment’s notice.

Now is an important time to give blood. A seasonal decline in donations occurs from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day when donors get busy with family gatherings and travel.

In addition, severe winter weather can cause blood drive cancellations.

What follows is a list of upcoming drives in the Redwood area:

• In Lamberton – Dec. 20 from 1-7 p.m., at the American Legion

• In Walnut Grove – Dec. 20 from 1-6 p.m. at the community center

• In Morton – Dec. 20 from 12-6 p.m. at the Dacotah Exposition Center

• In Olivia – Dec. 21 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Max’s Grill

• In Belview – Dec. 26 from 1:30-6:30 p.m. at the Odeon Hall

• In Olivia – Dec. 28 from 1-6 p.m. at Olivia Leaders Save Lives

• In Redwood Falls – Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church

• In Bird Island – Jan. 7 from 1-7 p.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church

• In Buffalo Lake – Jan. 9 from 1-7 p.m. at the community center

• In Sacred Heart – Jan. 8 from 1-7 p.m. at the community center

• In Sanborn – Jan. 10 from 1-6 p.m. at the Sanborn Ballroom

For more information or to register to donate at an upcoming blood drive, visit redcrossblood.org, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).