The Greater Crookston Area Men’s Chorus and the Greater Crookston Area Women’s Chorus, directed by George French and Sandy Perkins, respectively, presented “The Christmas Story, A Classic Carol Celebration” Tuesday evening at First Presbyterian Church.

Between songs, Allan Dragseth and Gaye Wick narrated the story, with Carol Weber providing accompaniment on piano.

The Bells of Praise Handbell Choir also performed.