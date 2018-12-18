Tip floor was supposed to be ready in October, but it might be ready next week. Meanwhile, the office won't be finished until February.

The construction of a new Polk County Transfer Station on Ingersoll Avenue in Crookston continues to show slow and steady progress, but Polk County Environmental Services Director Jon Steiner tells the Times that the project remains on schedule.

The tip floor, he says, was supposed to be operational by Oct. 1; if a few things get accomplished this week, Steiner said the tip floor could be up and running next week.

As for the office space, staff continue to operate out of a trailer placed on the site. Steiner said the new offices were supposed to be finished this week, but their projected completion as of now is early to mid-February.

The project is part of a multi-phase initiative involving PCES facilities in Crookston, Fosston and at the landfill east of Gentilly.

The projects are primarily state-funded, with an investment of local dollars as well.