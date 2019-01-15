If you have an event you would like to submit. Please put “Things To Do” in subject line when emailing. Send your first and last name, and info about the event to mbutzin@montenews.com. Limited to community or business events, paid ad events take preference.

1 Mary Poppins Returns: Thur., Jan. 17 showing at 7 p.m. watch Mary Poppins Returns at the Millen­nium Theater located at Southtown Plaza. Tickets available online at www.montevideomillennium.com or in person. For more information call 320-269-3135.

2 Chili Dog or Cheddar Brat: Stop in for Chili Dog or Cheddar Brat at Cenex Travel Plaza for their special on Thurs., Jan. 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until gone. Located at 605 Highway 212, Montevideo. More information call 320-269-5574.



3 Smoked Rib Dinner: Evening special Smoked Rib Dinner at Valentino’s until 7:30 p.m. located at Down­town, Monte­video. More information call 320-269-5106.