If you have an event you would like to submit. Please put “Things To Do” in subject line when emailing. Send your first and last name, and info about the event to mbutzin@montenews.com. Limited to community or business events, paid ad events take preference.

1 Movies: Fri., Jan. 11 catch a movie! First shows begin around 7 p.m. Call 320-269-3135 or order tickets online at www.montevideomillennium.com. Located at Southtown Plaza.

2 Scrapbook Photo Keeper: Join the SW MN Arts & Crafts Guild for a morning of creating a Scrapbook photo keeper. $5 if not a member plus supplies. Check for supply list at Southwest Min­nesota Arts and Crafts Guild. Sat., Jan. 12 from 10 a.m. to noon at Marshall Adult Com­munity Center located at 107 S. 4th St., Marshall.



3 Ladies Auxiliary Klub: Sun., Jan. 13 the Ladies Auxiliary Klub 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the American Legion Post 59, 613 Legion Dr., Montevideo. More info call 320-269-8988.